LOOK: Tom Brady apologizes to Gisele after hilarious slip-up at press conference

If Tom Brady is sleeping on the couch when he gets back from Mexico City this week, it's probably because Gisele wasn't too thrilled with a few of the words her husband decided to use during his press conference on Friday.

Since the Patriots are playing in Mexico City on Sunday, coach Bill Belichick decided to have his team practice in Colorado for the week instead of flying back to Massachusetts after their 41-16 win over the Broncos in Week 10.

During Brady's press conference in Colorado on Friday, the Patriots quarterback was asked what it's been like to spend an entire week away from home during the middle of the season.

"I think, naturally, when you're on the road like this, there's less things to do," Brady said. "You know, my family's not here, my kids aren't here, there's nobody telling me what I did wrong in the house, so it's just being at home and now it's being here and trying to just figure out how to win a game."

Almost immediately, Brady realized the magnitude of his blunder. Before he let anyone ask another question, the Patriots quarterback offered an apology to his wife and retracted his statement.

"I didn't mean that, babe, so I take that back," Brady said.

That definitely looks like a guy who knows he messed up. Patriots.com

I don't have the marriage chart in front of me right now, but I have to think that subtly complaining about your wife's nagging during a national press conference has to be worth at least 24 hours in the dog house.

On the other hand, I could also see a situation where Tom's punishment for his press conference gaffe is Gisele making him wear his avocado costume for an entire week.

The toast to my avocado... Happy Halloween everyone! 👻🔮 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

By the way, for future reference, if anyone ever asks you why you like to travel for your job, never say it's nice to be on the road because "there's nobody telling me what I did wrong in the house." That will almost always backfire.

If you want to see Brady backtrack faster than a defensive back trying to stop one of his passes, you can see him talking about his family at the 2:40 mark below.