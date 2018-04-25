LOOK: Tom Brady definitely noticed that Nick Foles got a multi-million dollar raise

Tom Brady might have skipped out on the postgame handshake with Nick Foles following the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patirots, but it doesn't appear that there's any bad blood between the two players.

As a matter of fact, Brady was one of the first players to congratulate Foles after the Eagles quarterback signed an extension over the weekend. Thanks to the new deal, Foles will be getting a $2 million raise in 2018 and the chance to earn as much as $14 million in incentives if he's forced into action next season. The contract also contains a mutual option for the 2019 season that will pay Foles $20 million if he's still on the roster.

After the new Foles deal was reported, the NFL announced it on its official Instagram page.

The only reason we're mentioning the NFL's Instagram page is because that's where Brady congratulated Foles.

Not only did the Patriots quarterback "like" the picture, but he also left an emoji showing that he approved of the deal.

Tom Brady seems to approve of Nick Foles' new deal Instagram/NFL

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

With Brady going out of his way to congratulate Foles on social media, I think we can probably put to rest the idea that the Patriots quarterback snubbed Foles after Philly's 41-33 Super Bowl win -- not that Foles thought he was snubbed. After the game, the Eagles quarterback said things got a little "crazy."

"I didn't get to see Tom. I was looking for Tom," Foles said of missing the handshake. "It got pretty crazy really fast. He's one of the greatest of all time. Guy does it right. He has been unbelievable. He was unbelievable tonight. I can't say enough about him."

One other thing to note here is that Brady could be playing more social-media mind games with the Patriots. There's been plenty of speculation this offseason that Brady -- who will be one of the lowest-paid starting quarterbacks in the NFL for 2018 -- would like to re-do his deal, which will pay him just $14 million in base salary this season. By applauding Foles' contract, it could be Brady's way of saying, "Hey, can I also get a raise?"

Although that sounds crazy, Brady has been leaving some passive-aggressive social media comments all offseason.

For instance, after Danny Amendola signed with the Dolphins, Rob Gronkowski told his former teammate to "Be FREE" and "Be HAPPY." According to ESPN.com, Bill Belichick caught wind of Gronk's well-wishes to Amendola and it irked him that Gronk decided to capitalize FREE and HAPPY in his caption. The feeling around Boston was that Gronk was taking a shot at the Patriots, and Brady played along because not only did he "like" the picture on Instagram, but he also wrote "Well said, Gronk."

Of course, even if Brady is unhappy about his current contract, he's not unhappy enough to sit out the season. Brady's agent said this week that his client will definitely be playing this season.