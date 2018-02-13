LOOK: Tom Brady drops a rap lyric on Odell Beckham's Instagram page
Tom Brady is having a crazy vacation
If you've ever wondered what Tom Brady does with his free time while he's on vacation, it appears that we now have that answer: He likes to drop rap lyrics on Instagram.
The Patriots quarterback, who's currently on a post Super Bowl trip to Costa Rica with his family, took a few minutes out of his vacation on Monday to leave a comment on Odell Beckham Jr.'s Instagram page, only this wasn't just any comment, it was a rap lyric.
At some point on Monday, Beckham posted a picture of him throwing a football that included the following caption, "Quarterback Weezy, young Tom Brady, open up ya mouth...."
For you rap rookies out there, that's a lyric from Lil Wayne's 2009 song "That's All I Have."
Odell must have picked a lyric that all quarterbacks appreciate, because not only did Johnny Manziel "like" the photo, but Brady finished the lyric in the comments section.
I'll give him this, Brady is definitely trendier than most 40-year-old dads, and he's not afraid to finish a lyric that may or may not be appropriate for children.
The quarterback is actually a big fan of music. In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, he mentioned that he tries to listen to at least 30 minutes of music per day.
"It can be challenging; obviously my mind races a lot. There are a lot of things that I'm thinking about," Brady said, via ESPN.com. "For me, I've learned the car ride home is a great time -- 30 minutes of time -- where I can listen to music and find a good space for me to be in for the day; whether that's driving into work in the morning -- or I can think about things I need to do, I want to do."
He also likes to listen to it before he goes to bed.
"Music is a great thing for me," Brady added. "That's probably what I do most. And then I try to, at night, make sure I get a little quiet time before I go to bed."
Basically, Brady spends his entire day eating Avocado ice cream, drinking mineral water and listening to music.
As for Odell, if I were him, I would print out the Instagram picture and put it up next to Brady's jersey. Beckham got his hands on a Brady jersey back in September 2016.
