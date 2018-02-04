LOOK: Tom Brady gets roasted on Twitter for his pregame Super Bowl outfit

Tom Brady looked like he was auditioning for a Zoolander sequel

MINNEAPOLIS -- They don't hand out an award for the best-dressed player at the Super Bowl, but they did, Tom Brady probably would have won it on Sunday. 

The Patriots quarterback showed up to U.S. Bank Stadium in a outfit that Gisele may or may not have picked out for him. 

Although the trenchcoat made sense, because it was minus-2 degrees in Minnesota when Brady arrived at the stadium, Twitter was not impressed with his outfit choice. 

One person thought he looked like the Terminator, which kind of makes sense because he destroys almost every team he plays on the football field. 

Another Twitter user thought Brady was auditioning for a Zoolander sequel. 

You could also argue that he looks kind of like a Bond villain. 

This tweet also makes plenty of sense. 

 And finally, let's end on this one. 

To keep tabs on the Eagles-Patriots game from Minneapolis, be sure to click here and follow along in our Super Bowl live blog

