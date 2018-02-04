LOOK: Tom Brady gets roasted on Twitter for his pregame Super Bowl outfit

MINNEAPOLIS -- They don't hand out an award for the best-dressed player at the Super Bowl, but they did, Tom Brady probably would have won it on Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback showed up to U.S. Bank Stadium in a outfit that Gisele may or may not have picked out for him.

Although the trenchcoat made sense, because it was minus-2 degrees in Minnesota when Brady arrived at the stadium, Twitter was not impressed with his outfit choice.

One person thought he looked like the Terminator, which kind of makes sense because he destroys almost every team he plays on the football field.

Tom Brady needs your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/5xxhVBsyL7 — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) February 4, 2018

Another Twitter user thought Brady was auditioning for a Zoolander sequel.

You could also argue that he looks kind of like a Bond villain.

brady looks like the overconfident european assassin who dies in the last twenty minutes of an action movie pic.twitter.com/dXvX47xtxS — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 4, 2018

This tweet also makes plenty of sense.

Tom Brady is either going to win the Super Bowl or die while trying to assassinate Jason Bourne in Zurich pic.twitter.com/t2oAysqk6v — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 4, 2018

And finally, let's end on this one.

Tom Brady looks like a single white mother walking out of the courthouse after winning custody of her kids. pic.twitter.com/ZayIhULmOB — NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) February 4, 2018

