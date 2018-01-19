LOOK: Tom Brady's glove-covered injured hand takes center stage at press conference

After keeping America on pins and needles for the past two days, Tom Brady finally held his weekly press conference on Friday, and his hand injury might now be more of a mystery than it was when he suffered it earlier this week.

The Patriots quarterback was originally supposed to meet with the media on Wednesday, but that got pushed back to Thursday after Brady injured his hand in practice. However, the Thursday media session never happened because Brady didn't practice on Thursday, which pushed his press conference back another day.

The media session finally went down on Friday, and as you can imagine, all anyone wanted to talk about it was Brady's injured hand, which was covered up during the press conference if anyone showed up hoping to sneak a peek at Brady's injured hand, Brady made that impossible because HE WORE GLOVES.

Tom Brady on his hand: “I’m not talking about that.” pic.twitter.com/2tByiZvmpF — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 19, 2018

Even though Brady hates wearing gloves, he's been wearing them in practice all week, so we probably shouldn't have been surprised that he decided to wear them when he met with the media.

During the roughly four minutes that Brady took questions, not only did he keep his answers short-and-sweet, but in the true Patriots way, he was also as vague as possible.

How does his hand feel?

"I'm not talking about it," Brady said.

Brady was asked if he was confident that he would play on Sunday against the Jaguars and if he would be on top of his game and he gave the same answer to both questions.

"We'll see," Brady said.

The Patriots quarterback also refused to give any details about what caused his injury.

"I don't want to talk about it," Brady said.

Brady even had an answer ready when someone asked him if it was weird that he was wearing gloves to a press conference .

"I've worn them before," Brady said.

We can actually vouch for him there. It appears that Brady has worn gloves to a press conference before and it looks like the last time he did it came back in September 2014.

Brady wearing receiver gloves at today's press conference. Jokes he's playing receiver this week. pic.twitter.com/oRvDG35IRC — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 10, 2014

The big difference between 2014 and now is that Brady wasn't dealing with a hand injury at the time. The other big difference is that the 2014 press conference came before a regular season game while Friday's press conference came two days before the AFC Championship.

After four minues of taking questions, Brady abruptly ended his press conference and walked out.

The bottom line is that no one seems to know for sure if Brady is going to play on Sunday and even if he does play, no one seems to know if he'll be effective. Oddsmakers in Las Vegas are so unsure that the point spread on the game has dropped from the Patriots being favored by 9 (-9 points) to the Patriots being favored by 7.5. A 1.5-point drop over a 48 hour period is a freefall in Vegas.

To find out how all of this turns out, you're going to have to tune-in to the AFC Championship game at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS and live stream on CBS All Access.