LOOK: Tom Brady helped design this ridiculously expensive car for Aston Martin
You probably can't afford this car
Whenever Tom Brady decides to put his name on something, it's pretty much a guarantee that whatever he's selling isn't going to be cheap.
You want his cookbook? That will cost you $200.
You want to order from a meal delivery service so you can eat like him? That will cost you $78 per week, which is roughly $4,000 if you want to eat like Brady for an entire year.
You want some official Brady snacking nuts? That will put you out $50.
Although those things are somewhat expensive, they basically cost nothing when compared to the newest thing Brady is pitching: an Aston Martin.
The British car manufacturer unveiled a new signature edition Vanquish S Volante on Thursday that was partially designed by Brady.
If you want one of these special edition cars, you're going to have to fork over $359,650, and you're probably going to have to fork it over soon because the cars are likely going to sell out. Aston Martin has announced that they've only produced a total of 12 cars with the special Brady design.
Brady signed on as a pitchman with Aston Martin in May, and apparently, he spent the past five months helping with the design.
According to ESPN.com, the car will feature Brady's signature on the doorsill plates. The quarterback's "TB12" logo will also be featured prominently throughout the car.
"We started with a blank canvas and finished with a beautiful car," Brady said in a statement. "It's been great to see it all come to fruition."
Aston Martin's chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, told ESPN that you can tell that Brady helped with the car's design.
"When he does something on the field, he sees the result immediately," Reichman said. "His world is very short in terms of timing. So one thing he made clear to us was that he wanted to be able to make a move and feel the immediacy of performance. ... This car touches people through a voice in Tom that they understand. He speaks English in an American's English, and he's telling the world why he loves our product. It's as simple as that."
Unfortunately for Brady, the deal he made with Aston Martin doesn't include a free car, so if he wants to score one of his own special edition vehicles, he's going to have to fork over nearly $360,000.
-
Anquan Boldin mulling possible comeback
The Bills are willing to give up rights to Anquan Boldin if they can get something in retu...
-
Reggie Bush might retire
There's a chance that we've seen the last of Reggie Bush in the NFL
-
TNF Preview: Dolphins will beat Ravens
Matt Moore will make his case vs. the Ravens for why he should be the Dolphins' permanent...
-
Fox CEO has theory on NFL ratings tumble
James Murdoch explains why he thinks NFL ratings have taken a small tumble this year
-
Jim Tomsula gives odd pregame pep talk
'Everybody play butt-ass naked' is apparently a football instruction
-
Russell Okung unhappy with NFL talks
The Chargers tackle says he is unhappy with the league's progress in addressing concerns
Add a Comment