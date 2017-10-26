LOOK: Tom Brady helped design this ridiculously expensive car for Aston Martin

Whenever Tom Brady decides to put his name on something, it's pretty much a guarantee that whatever he's selling isn't going to be cheap.

You want his cookbook? That will cost you $200.

You want to order from a meal delivery service so you can eat like him? That will cost you $78 per week, which is roughly $4,000 if you want to eat like Brady for an entire year.

You want some official Brady snacking nuts? That will put you out $50.

Although those things are somewhat expensive, they basically cost nothing when compared to the newest thing Brady is pitching: an Aston Martin.

The British car manufacturer unveiled a new signature edition Vanquish S Volante on Thursday that was partially designed by Brady.

Aston Martin is releasing a Tom Brady signature car. pic.twitter.com/r6PsJDL0Uv — 617sportsnews (@617_sportsnews) October 26, 2017

If you want one of these special edition cars, you're going to have to fork over $359,650, and you're probably going to have to fork it over soon because the cars are likely going to sell out. Aston Martin has announced that they've only produced a total of 12 cars with the special Brady design.

Brady signed on as a pitchman with Aston Martin in May, and apparently, he spent the past five months helping with the design.

According to ESPN.com, the car will feature Brady's signature on the doorsill plates. The quarterback's "TB12" logo will also be featured prominently throughout the car.

"We started with a blank canvas and finished with a beautiful car," Brady said in a statement. "It's been great to see it all come to fruition."

Aston Martin's chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, told ESPN that you can tell that Brady helped with the car's design.

"When he does something on the field, he sees the result immediately," Reichman said. "His world is very short in terms of timing. So one thing he made clear to us was that he wanted to be able to make a move and feel the immediacy of performance. ... This car touches people through a voice in Tom that they understand. He speaks English in an American's English, and he's telling the world why he loves our product. It's as simple as that."

Unfortunately for Brady, the deal he made with Aston Martin doesn't include a free car, so if he wants to score one of his own special edition vehicles, he's going to have to fork over nearly $360,000.