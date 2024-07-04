Tom Brady may be retired, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion will apparently never turn down a chance to play football. Brady recently took part in a beach football game that also included Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Dolphins wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin.

How did Brady do? It wasn't a perfect outing, as Brady was picked off by Hamlin, much to the chagrin of Parsons. Brady later made up for it by lofting a perfectly-thrown touchdown pass to Parsons.

The 46-year-old Brady is entering a new career in 2024 as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. In that role, he'll be tasked with analyzing today's current players, including the ones he recently played with and against on the beach.

It's clear, though, that Brady will always think of himself as a player first. It's easy to see why, given that Brady enjoyed more success -- both individually and collectively -- that any player before or after him.

As far as Parsons is concerned, his impressive catch was an example of his unique athleticism. Who knows, maybe the Cowboys will find a way to get him involved on offense in 2024, similarly to how they used Deion Sanders during their most recent Super Bowl run way back in 1995.