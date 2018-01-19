LOOK: Tom Brady is back at Patriots practice -- and wearing gloves on both hands
Brady prefers not to wear a glove on his throwing hand
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Tom Brady injured his thumb earlier this week. He was accidentally run into at practice, and it has affected his participation in subsequent practices this week.
Brady got in a limited practice on Wednesday, and did not speak to the media. He was then held out of practice entirely on Thursday. The missed practice sent the Vegas line spiraling down from Patriots -9 to Patriots -7.5.
At his Friday morning press conference, Bill Belichick gave exactly as much information about Brady's injury status as you'd think he would: none. Put it this way: this was his most revealing comment on the matter.
A short time later, Brady was spotted on the practice field going through warmups. He was hop-skip-jumping, and once again wearing gloves on both of his hands. (Brady has spoken before about how he does not like wearing a glove on his throwing hand.)
It's hard to believe that Brady's injury will actually keep him out of the AFC title game, but it could affect his performance if he has to wear the glove or if the swelling does not go down. At the very least, it's something to keep an eye on this weekend.
