LOOK: Tom Brady is back at Patriots practice -- and wearing gloves on both hands

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Tom Brady injured his thumb earlier this week. He was accidentally run into at practice, and it has affected his participation in subsequent practices this week.

Tom Brady jammed his throwing hand at practice after accidentally being run into, according to a source. X-rays showed no structural damage. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) January 17, 2018

Brady got in a limited practice on Wednesday, and did not speak to the media. He was then held out of practice entirely on Thursday. The missed practice sent the Vegas line spiraling down from Patriots -9 to Patriots -7.5.

Tom Brady injury news has moved the Patriots from -9 to -7.5. pic.twitter.com/Sjn0FPTdBz — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 18, 2018

At his Friday morning press conference, Bill Belichick gave exactly as much information about Brady's injury status as you'd think he would: none. Put it this way: this was his most revealing comment on the matter.

"You'll have to check the injury report. I don't know if they put that on there or not" https://t.co/q6Iykk51eD — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 19, 2018

A short time later, Brady was spotted on the practice field going through warmups. He was hop-skip-jumping, and once again wearing gloves on both of his hands. (Brady has spoken before about how he does not like wearing a glove on his throwing hand.)

TOMMY TWO HANDS pic.twitter.com/Oy6YxqEoN7 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 19, 2018

Tom Brady (from Dec. 29, 2017, on how he feels about wearing gloves during games with the weather in mind): "Early in my career I tried using a glove on my throwing hand a little bit. It didn’t go too well. I think it’s better without." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 18, 2018

It's hard to believe that Brady's injury will actually keep him out of the AFC title game, but it could affect his performance if he has to wear the glove or if the swelling does not go down. At the very least, it's something to keep an eye on this weekend.