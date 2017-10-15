LOOK: Tom Brady is not a happy camper after the Jets jump out to early lead

Entering the year, the New England Patriots were thought to have a realistic shot at going 16-0 and the New York Jets were thought to have a realistic shot at an 0-16 season. Well, it's Week 6 now. Both teams are 3-2. And the Jets are hanging right with the Patriots.

On Sunday, the Jets jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead over the Patriots at MetLife Stadium thanks to Josh McCown, who threw two touchdowns. His first touchdown went to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who is beginning to emerge as a legit weapon in the red zone.

His second touchdown went to Jeremy Kerley on a beautifully thrown pass over Malcolm Butler.

Let's check in on Tom Brady.

Tom Brady is not a happy camper. pic.twitter.com/VI3m0l5yPO — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) October 15, 2017

And that's how the Jets took a 14-0 lead over the Patriots in the first half. There's still plenty of time left for the Patriots to win the game, but let's acknowledge the Jets' rare accomplishment, because what's happening in the first half on Sunday almost never happens. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Brady has started 30 games against the Jets and this is the first time he's faced a 14-point first-half deficit.

There's also this:

The Jets have a 14-point lead in the 1st half vs the Patriots for the 1st time since Week 11, 2008.



This is their 17th meeting since. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 15, 2017

The Patriots did at least get a touchdown back when Dion Lewis scored from a yard out, but Brady followed that up with an awful, arm-punt interception.

Aaaaand Tom Brady gets picked off pic.twitter.com/CN1Qps70lf — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 15, 2017

After the Patriots' second-to-last series of the first half ended with a third-down incompletion, Brady walked off the field shouting words that I cannot type here. The Patriots then missed a field goal. It looked like a disaster.

You know what they say, though: Never count out Touchdown Tom. Sure enough, after McCown threw an ugly pick, Brady led the Patriots downfield and threw a last-second touchdown to Rob Gronkowski, tying the game at 14-14. Suddenly, all is right in the NFL.

