LOOK: Tom Brady just let someone cut nearly all the hair off his head for charity

The next time you see Tom Brady, he's going to have a nearly shaved head, and nope, it's not because he's having a midlife crisis at age 40.

Brady is going to have a shaved head because he decided to cut nearly all of his hair off on Thursday for charity. The event was for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and ended up raising nearly $7.5 million. Most of that money came from Granite Telecommunications, a company in Massachusetts that pledged to donate at least $5 million if 1,000 people agreed to shave their heads, and Brady ended up being one of those 1,000.

Here's what Brady looked like when the haircut started.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady posted an Instagram story of charity event for @DanaFarber Cancer Institute where they shaved off his hair for charity and raised $6.5 million. pic.twitter.com/W19gGJ70Cg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2018

The guy sitting to Brady's left in the video is Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

After about 10 minutes of cutting, most of Brady's hair was on the ground, and no, I'm not sure if the charity plans on selling his hair on eBay in a move that would likely raise an extra $900 million.

After the buzz cut was complete, Brady showed off his new look on Instagram.

Hopefully, Brady likes his new look because he's going to be showing it off a lot over the next week.

The final episode of his Facebook documentary, "Tom vs. Time," is being released on Monday, and after that happens, he'll be making the media rounds. Brady is currently scheduled to make an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Monday, followed by a CBS appearance Monday night when he heads to the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert."