LOOK: Tom Brady refuses to take a day off, appears to have gone completely nuts

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady saw his first action of the preseason on Saturday when he threw nine passes in a 27-23 loss to the Texans. If you've ever wondered how Brady reacts to a preseason loss, it appears that we now have the answer: He heads straight to the weight room, takes his shirt off and makes weird Instagram videos.

I think this video is Brady's way of reassuring Patriots fans that the preseason means nothing and that New England's 0-2 record is irrelevant... or he's being held against his will in a Boston-area gym.

#nodaysoff 😂@tb12sports A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Brady used a "No days off" hashtag in his video, which I'm guessing is not a coincidence since that's Bill Belichick's favorite saying.

Also, by my unofficial count, this is the first shirtless video that Brady's put on Instagram. I think it's also the first video where he doesn't blink at all.

The good news for Patriots fans is that Brady appeared to be back to normal on Monday. Like everyone else in America, the Patriots quarterback took a few minutes out of his life to watch the solar eclipse.

!Tom Brady observando el eclipse! pic.twitter.com/OPrl8qHJKm — Patriots Español (@patriotsespanol) August 21, 2017

Brady will be returning to the field on Friday when the Patriots travel to Detroit to face the Lions in Week 3 of the preseason.