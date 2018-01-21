LOOK: Tom Brady releases AFC title game hype video that might scare Jaguars fans

Remember: You can stream the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jaguars live right here on CBSSports.com.

If there was any question about whether or not Tom Brady was going to play in the AFC Championship, he probably answered that on Saturday when he released a AFC title game hype video on Instagram.

Brady definitely doesn't seem like the type of guy who would release a hype video if he wasn't going to play, so we can probably all assume that he'll be on the field at 3:05 p.m. ET when the Patriots kick off against the Jaguars.

I'm not sure who puts Brady's hype videos together, but they definitely know what they're doing. The video starts with Brady throwing an interception in Super Bowl LI and then kicks to a voice over from Denzel Washington.

"You will fail at some point in your life. You will lose. But here's the thing: To get something you never had, you have to do something you never did," Washingon says in the video. "Because the chances you take, the people you love, the faith that you have, that's what's going to define you."

Basically, it sounds like Brady's plan for Sunday is to destroy the Jaguars, which should probably frighten Jaguars fans. And just in case you're wondering, Brady did not hire Denzel to do a voice-over for his Instagram hype video. The voice-over is actually from a commencement speech that Washington gave at the University of Pennsylvania in 2011.

Also, the biggest story here might not be the video, but the fact that Brady's hand was healthy enough to post a video to Instagram from his phone. You can see the video below.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 20, 2018 at 10:43am PST

If you're still looking to get hyped for Sunday's game, make sure to check out the amazing CBS Sports hype video below, which stars John Malkovich.