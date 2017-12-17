LOOK: Tom Brady throws first interception against the Steelers in 12 years
The Steelers are trying to accomplish something they rarely do: Beat the Patriots
Coming into Sunday's game, the Steelers hadn't intercepted Tom Brady in 12 years, two months and 22 days. That changed midway through the third quarter when linebacker Vince Williams pulled it off:
Before that, the last Steeler to intercept Brady was safety Chris Hope, who did it during the 2005 season.
Here's another hard-to-believe stat:
You can follow all the action in the Patriots-Steelers matchup with our live blog for the game.
