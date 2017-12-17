LOOK: Tom Brady throws first interception against the Steelers in 12 years

The Steelers are trying to accomplish something they rarely do: Beat the Patriots

Coming into Sunday's game, the Steelers hadn't intercepted Tom Brady in 12 years, two months and 22 days. That changed midway through the third quarter when linebacker Vince Williams pulled it off:

Before that, the last Steeler to intercept Brady was safety Chris Hope, who did it during the 2005 season. 

Here's another hard-to-believe stat:

You can follow all the action in the Patriots-Steelers matchup with our live blog for the game.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories