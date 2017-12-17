LOOK: Tom Brady throws first interception against the Steelers in 12 years

Coming into Sunday's game, the Steelers hadn't intercepted Tom Brady in 12 years, two months and 22 days. That changed midway through the third quarter when linebacker Vince Williams pulled it off:

Before that, the last Steeler to intercept Brady was safety Chris Hope, who did it during the 2005 season.

Here's another hard-to-believe stat:

Tom Brady went exactly 300 passing attempts without an interception against Pittsburgh -- until Vince Williams picks him off over the middle. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 17, 2017

