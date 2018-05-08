LOOK: Tom Brady wore a magician's suit to the Met Gala with Gisele and Twitter clowned him

The annual Met Gala red carpet offers celebrities a chance to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with the embrace of an annual fashion theme, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, per USA Today, decided to play it safe alongside his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Twitter begged to differ.

While Brady's outfit, reflective of the 2018 theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," may not have been as unorthodox as other garb on display, his gold-encrusted black suit stirred social media more than when people thought he was the suspect in the Donald Trump vs. Stormy Daniels saga. While fans fawned over Chadwick Boseman's walking altar and Cam Newton's psychedelic cowboy getup (OK, just kidding, those are Cam Newton's normal clothes), the jokes about Brady's attire were ceaseless. And they might not have been as relentless had Brady himself not looked a little uncomfortable in Gisele's pre-Gala video of her camera-shy husband.

Once the couple hit the red carpet, the commentary was varied in its delivery but unanimous in its opinion -- Tom Brady was wearing something different.

Someone told Tom Brady that the Met Gala theme was “Every Nicolas Cage Villain from 1990-1997" pic.twitter.com/ARuvcUNR14 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady joining 21, Seagal, and Bezos in the real life Legion Of Doom outchea pic.twitter.com/c2AYNQtIOq — John Sigler (@john_siglerrr) May 8, 2018

tom brady looks like he's about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night pic.twitter.com/VO98UB5gyq — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 7, 2018

Tom Brady almost didn't come to the gala because one of his tigers is sick pic.twitter.com/bC0Qk5O5Zw — StoleMyLookHat (@Popehat) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady look like the accountant for a mariachi band pic.twitter.com/2wu4idsXLH — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady is the villain in a Latin James Bond Musical pic.twitter.com/CYcBhyFwn7 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) May 8, 2018

Nick foles shoud show up to the Met gala wearing only a Pringles can and domnate tom brady once again — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) May 8, 2018

Here, Gisele Bündchen wearing Alexander McQueen and Tom Brady wearing Steven Seagal pic.twitter.com/qxM21gawPF — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) May 7, 2018

I feel like Tom Brady is missing a white cat or shaved cat in this photo. pic.twitter.com/CZ00kjvtxe — Raul Martinez NBC10 Boston (@RaulNBCBoston) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady looks like an extra in Blades of Glory pic.twitter.com/Y15kgFWxWt — J (@FCPistolPete23) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady has made at least two horcruxes pic.twitter.com/LbQvlndKsp — Dave Jorgenson 🗯 (@davejorgenson) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady is dressed like Blade is about to slay him and the rest of the Vampire High Council. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dmOEN4idvu — Adam 'Stuhlbarg' Murray (@Atom_Murray) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez want to to tell you about an exciting timeshare opportunity on the moon pic.twitter.com/D86fdpPsWj — brian (@brianbuck13) May 8, 2018

The one and only Tom Brady at the #METGALA18 pic.twitter.com/WBTeXW0Wu5 — Josh McSanctimonious Asshat (@JoshMcSarcasm) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady looks like a disguise Loki would use to try and fool Thor into thinking he's Tom Brady. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4R9Y3TOwiu — Brenton Randolph (@juicejones35) May 8, 2018