LOOK: Tom Brady wore a magician's suit to the Met Gala with Gisele and Twitter clowned him

Fans liked Cam Newton's attire a whole lot better than Brady's spin on the 'Heavenly Bodies' theme

The annual Met Gala red carpet offers celebrities a chance to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with the embrace of an annual fashion theme, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, per USA Today, decided to play it safe alongside his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Twitter begged to differ.

While Brady's outfit, reflective of the 2018 theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," may not have been as unorthodox as other garb on display, his gold-encrusted black suit stirred social media more than when people thought he was the suspect in the Donald Trump vs. Stormy Daniels saga. While fans fawned over Chadwick Boseman's walking altar and Cam Newton's psychedelic cowboy getup (OK, just kidding, those are Cam Newton's normal clothes), the jokes about Brady's attire were ceaseless. And they might not have been as relentless had Brady himself not looked a little uncomfortable in Gisele's pre-Gala video of her camera-shy husband.

Once the couple hit the red carpet, the commentary was varied in its delivery but unanimous in its opinion -- Tom Brady was wearing something different.

