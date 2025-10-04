LOOK: Travon Walker wears club cast during Jaguars practice days after undergoing wrist surgery
Walker is trying to play Monday night vs. the Chiefs
Travon Walker was back on the practice field on Saturday, less than a week after undergoing surgery on his wrist. Walker practiced with a cast on said wrist as he hopes to play in the Jaguars' Monday night showdown against the Chiefs.
As you can see below, Walker practiced with his entire left hand/wrist covered in a black cast. He practiced just five days after surgery and six days after sustaining the injury during last week's win over the 49ers.
Jaguars DE Travon Walker returned to practice today wearing a cast on left hand following Monday wrist surgery.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 4, 2025
HC Liam Coen said Walker decision could come down to wire before game Monday vs. Chiefs.
Coen: “I trust that if he says he can go then we’ll go.” pic.twitter.com/4hKCpAbm2J
A former No. 1 overall pick, Walker has two sacks through the Jaguars' first two games. He is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 10 sacks that included a career-high 10.5 sacks last season.
While he'd surgely prefer to play without it, Walker's cast could give him a unique advantage if he faces the Chiefs on Monday night. It would be an unintentional homage to John Madden's Raiders linemen of the 1970s who routinely wore casts even if they weren't injured.
A win on Monday night would go a long way for Walker and the Jaguars, who are off to a surprising 3-1 start. A win would help them keep pace with AFC South co-leader Indianapolis, who is also a surprising 3-1 through four games.