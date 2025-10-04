Travon Walker was back on the practice field on Saturday, less than a week after undergoing surgery on his wrist. Walker practiced with a cast on said wrist as he hopes to play in the Jaguars' Monday night showdown against the Chiefs.

As you can see below, Walker practiced with his entire left hand/wrist covered in a black cast. He practiced just five days after surgery and six days after sustaining the injury during last week's win over the 49ers.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Walker has two sacks through the Jaguars' first two games. He is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 10 sacks that included a career-high 10.5 sacks last season.

While he'd surgely prefer to play without it, Walker's cast could give him a unique advantage if he faces the Chiefs on Monday night. It would be an unintentional homage to John Madden's Raiders linemen of the 1970s who routinely wore casts even if they weren't injured.

A win on Monday night would go a long way for Walker and the Jaguars, who are off to a surprising 3-1 start. A win would help them keep pace with AFC South co-leader Indianapolis, who is also a surprising 3-1 through four games.