There's been a lot of talk about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. For one, it's unknown if he's the quarterback of the future, but Miami also went out and traded for star wideout Tyreek Hill.

There's a narrative that Tagovailoa is unable to throw the deep ball, which would severely hinder the impact Hill could have on this offense. Well, during Saturday's training camp session, Tagovailoa showed he's very capable of throwing the deep ball.

Check out this 65-yard bomb to Hill:

What's just as good as that throw was the crowd's reaction.

Hill said between he and second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle, defenses will be "scared s---less." Obviously for that to happen, Tagovailoa is going to have to do his part. New Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said earlier this offseason that his offense will not be limited vertically with Tagovailoa, and this one play was a good indication that it will not.

In 2021, Tagovailoa had 30 pass attempts that traveled at least 20 yards. That was tied for 28th-most in the NFL, per Fantasy Pros. He had 11 throws that traveled at least 30 yards, which was tied for 24th-most in the NFL. Expect that to change in 2022.