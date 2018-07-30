LOOK: Twitter adores this absurd photo of Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis at Titans camp

It's hard to believe that Henry and Lewis play the same position, going off this picture

The Tennessee Titans have two relatively well-known running backs on their roster. One is Derrick Henry, a former Alabama bruiser eyeing a "major role" after DeMarco Murray's retirement. The other is Dion Lewis, a jack of all trades who played in two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. What sets them apart the most, though?

Henry is 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds.

Lewis is 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds.

This disparity was never more clear than when the Titans shared a picture of the two standing side by side at training camp.

Twins (2018) #TitanUp

And Twitter, as it often does, immediately responded -- first marveling at, then embracing the absurdity of Tennessee's duo:

