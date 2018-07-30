LOOK: Twitter adores this absurd photo of Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis at Titans camp

The Tennessee Titans have two relatively well-known running backs on their roster. One is Derrick Henry, a former Alabama bruiser eyeing a "major role" after DeMarco Murray's retirement. The other is Dion Lewis, a jack of all trades who played in two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. What sets them apart the most, though?

Henry is 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds.

Lewis is 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds.

This disparity was never more clear than when the Titans shared a picture of the two standing side by side at training camp.

Twins (2018) #TitanUp A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Jul 29, 2018 at 6:10pm PDT

And Twitter, as it often does, immediately responded -- first marveling at, then embracing the absurdity of Tennessee's duo:

Dion Lewis looks like a small child trying to pretend to be just like his dad while standing next to Derrick Henry. pic.twitter.com/jW3TwyCHFM — PJ Guippone (@pjguip1) July 30, 2018

Love to see father-son bonding — Brad (@BrinkBrad) July 30, 2018

Please tell me he’s just 30 yards closer — Danny Niehaus (@RoadHaus) July 30, 2018