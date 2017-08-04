LOOK: Twitter calls out the Jets for not knowing who they just claimed off waivers

It's not easy being the Jets, but to their credit, they figured out their mistake eventually

After the Jets claimed former 49ers wide receiver Bruce Ellington off waivers on Friday, they decided to do what most teams do after claiming someone off waivers: announce the move on Twitter. 

For most teams, sending out a tweet is a pretty simple task, but for the Jets, the Ellington announcement went about as well as their 2016 season. 

Let's take a look at the tweet: 

jets-waiver-ellington-twitter-08-04-17.png
This is not Bruce Ellington.  Twitter

Some day, someone will write a book about all the thing the Jets got wrong in this tweet. For now, though, we'll just let NFL fans on Twitter correct everything the team did wrong. 

First, and most importantly...

Nope, that's not definitely not Bruce Ellington. 

Ellington has never played for the Cardinals, which means that's definitely not him. 

Second...

That tweet is also correct. 

Ellington is listed as running back in the Jets' tweet, but he's actually a wide receiver. 

So who is the mystery player?

Well, it would've made sense if the Jets accidentally got Cardinals running back Andre Ellington mixed up with his cousin Bruce, but that's not what happened, because that's not Andre Ellington, either. The man in the picture is Arizona wide receiver Brittan Golden

The best guess here is that someone saw a red jersey with the number 10 on it and assumed it was Bruce Ellington, who wore No. 10 with the 49ers. 

If the Jets are tanking this season, it looks like they've decided to involve everyone, including their social media team. 

To their credit though, the Jets did eventually figure out who Bruce Ellington is. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Football Pick'em