LOOK: Twitter can't help but critique Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning's fashion choices

The Colts brought in a special guest this week to help welcome in their 35th season in Indianapolis, but they probably didn't expect that special guest to invite an outpouring of fashion commentary.

The guest was Peyton Manning, who quarterbacked the team all the way from 1998 to 2011. As part of No. 18's return to the Colts facility, Manning connected with his successor, Andrew Luck, who seemingly hasn't played since 2011 himself. The latter is returning from an extensive shoulder rehab but has shown promise filling the shoes of Manning, who won four NFL MVPs in Indy.

And yet the only thing most Colts fans could talk about once Luck and Manning got together for a photo was the attire of the two franchise quarterbacks.

At first glance, a picture shared by the team on Twitter is just your average buddy pairing. But leave it to the tweeters to dig in. Some expressed awe at the two prestigious signal-callers together, but most were just happy to assess everything from Manning's plaid suit jacket to Luck's signature neck beard:

This is man intentionally styled himself this way. He was not taken by surprise. He went in to the day knowing he had a photo-op event, looked in the mirror, and said to himself "Nice, this is an acceptable appearance." pic.twitter.com/iL6SkdJ9RU — Vin Fodera (@fodera80) August 29, 2018

Didn’t Luck have a mustache just a week ago?! 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SONblcw4hV — Dick Richie (@DickRichie14) August 29, 2018

Luck greasier than a Big Buford — Robert Canfield (@RobbyCan81) August 29, 2018

Left is w Cable, Right is with Direct TV. — Steve Carnes (@racechaser41) August 29, 2018

Normally, that jacket Manning is wearing would be the worst looking thing in that picture. — OrangeVidalias (@OrangeVidalias) August 29, 2018

Did Luck just hop out of the shower? — Brett Sprunger (@the_spru) August 29, 2018

I bought a used car off the guy on the right. — Redondo Mike (@OGJordans85) August 29, 2018