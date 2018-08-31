LOOK: Twitter can't help but critique Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning's fashion choices
Poor Luck didn't win over any Colts fans with his beard this time around
The Colts brought in a special guest this week to help welcome in their 35th season in Indianapolis, but they probably didn't expect that special guest to invite an outpouring of fashion commentary.
The guest was Peyton Manning, who quarterbacked the team all the way from 1998 to 2011. As part of No. 18's return to the Colts facility, Manning connected with his successor, Andrew Luck, who seemingly hasn't played since 2011 himself. The latter is returning from an extensive shoulder rehab but has shown promise filling the shoes of Manning, who won four NFL MVPs in Indy.
And yet the only thing most Colts fans could talk about once Luck and Manning got together for a photo was the attire of the two franchise quarterbacks.
At first glance, a picture shared by the team on Twitter is just your average buddy pairing. But leave it to the tweeters to dig in. Some expressed awe at the two prestigious signal-callers together, but most were just happy to assess everything from Manning's plaid suit jacket to Luck's signature neck beard:
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles remove their Super Bowl banner
Team leaders reportedly met with Pederson this week to discuss taking the banner down
-
No anthem policy expected by Week 1
The new policy the owners approved back in May was put on hold just two months later
-
Prediction: Chargers will win AFC West
The Chargers have had a run of bad luck, but that could all change in 2018
-
Preseason updates: Mayfield hot early
Here's everything you need to know about the final week of the NFL preseason
-
Report: Cowboys trade for Chiefs guard
With multiple offensive linemen dealing with injuries, the Cowboys made a move to bolster their...
-
Danica, Rodgers celebrate new contract
This is definitely one way to celebrate the largest contract in NFL history