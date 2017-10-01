LOOK: Twitter can't stop making fun of the Rams' hideous mismatched uniforms

The word "uniform" can be used when describing what a team wears on game day during a sporting event. You could look at what the Los Angeles Rams are wearing on Sunday and call them uniforms. But the word "uniform" also means "not changing in form or character" and you absolutely cannot call the Rams jerseys that.

For whatever reasons, the Rams came to Dallas on Sunday for a Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys and decided to wear white helmets and navy jerseys with gold numbers and accents.

That is not a typo: the Rams purposely wore helmets and jerseys that were different colors. They did this on purpose, knowing that they would be wearing them in front of thousands of people and featured on television against one of the most popular teams in football.

The Rams look mismatched against the Cowboys. USATSI

The internet doesn't agree on much in life, but the Rams jersey combo was met with a lot of distaste. You could almost call it .......... uniform.

The Rams helmets don't match their blue uniforms and it bothers me more than it should. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 1, 2017 The Rams look like a team that has to complete side quests to unlock their final uniform pic.twitter.com/D9JZAwGJnA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2017 Why don't the Rams just put the gold horns back on when they wear blue jerseys? This really is ugly. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 1, 2017 When you didn’t think the Rams needed their throwbacks more than they already do, these happen. pic.twitter.com/kfo46BAfbo — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) October 1, 2017 The Rams changed their helmets and pants this year to the old blue and whites but kept their old jerseys. It looks terrible. pic.twitter.com/jQe5Ian1QZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 1, 2017

Who on Earth signed off on this? When the Rams are far away on the screen you can kind of see how the two different colors can blend a little bit. But it is VERY obvious that the helmets are different colors than the numbers and accents on the jerseys.

How can you ask your team to show up and execute at a high level when they're not even wearing the same colors? It's a hard thing to ask, so don't be surprised if the Rams end up getting blown out by Dallas. They currently trail 24-16 at half.