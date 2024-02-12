LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers may have combined for less fireworks than expected deep into the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, but two fans did their best to spice up the festivities, storming the field shirtless.

The fans sprinted onto the Allegiant Stadium grass from the corner of the Chiefs' end zone, nearly making it across the entire field before security swarmed, pinned them to the ground and escorted them out of the complex. The interruption occurred after the conclusion of the prior play, with about 5:19 left in the third quarter, and did not affect game play.

The streakers provided arguably the game's biggest surprise after Usher stole the spotlight with a halftime show featuring special guests Ludacris, Lil Jon and Alicia Keys among others. The Chiefs went on to kick their second field goal of the night shortly after the fan ejections, cutting the 49ers' lead to four points. San Francisco led 10-6 near the end of the third in a low-scoring defensive affair.