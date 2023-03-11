All-Pro Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill won a 60-meter race at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships on Saturday, clocking in at 6.70 seconds to win his race in the age 25-29 division. According to USA Today, it was Hill's first race since he ran a 6.64 in the 60m in 2014.

Growing up in Douglas, Georgia, Hill was an accomplished track star in high school before turning his attention to pursuing professional football, and he has since become one of the NFL's fastest and most prolific receivers of the past decade. Hill put his speed and track skills on full display on Saturday in what will likely amount to a one-off appearance in track and field competition.

"Never racing again had me out there looking wild," Hill wrote afterwards on Twitter.

The height of Hill's track career came in 2012, when he won a gold medal as part of Team USA in the World Junior Championships 4x100 men's relay. Hill also won an individual bronze in the 200m.

Hill's speed has since become the most dangerous element of his game as a wide receiver, and he remained one of the best in the league in 2022 after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins. Hill had a career-high 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors.