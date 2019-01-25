LOOK: U.S. senator blames NFL for 'blown' Rams-Saints no-call from the Senate floor
Is this what a government shutdown looks like?
If you happened to turn on C-SPAN Friday afternoon, you may have caught wind of some senators discussing
serious governmental matters the controversial non-call from the New Orleans Saints' NFC Championship loss.
That's right.
As the network's Craig Caplan noted via Twitter, it wasn't necessarily furloughed workers or the country's current government shutdown -- the longest in U.S. history -- that captivated Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) at one point Friday morning. Rather, with time to talk from the Senate floor, Cassidy unloaded on what he deemed "the most blatant and consequential blown call in NFL history."
Complete with posters of a Times-Picayune front page reading "Reffing Unbelievable" and an enlarged photo of the infamous uncalled pass interference by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, Cassidy was 100-percent serious in his presentation.
"Football's more than a game," he said, per Caplan. "It is part of our culture, and I would say the NFL has a responsibility to the millions of fans across the country to ensure the integrity of the game and to answer these questions and perhaps a few others."
While the NFL has yet to formally address the officiating in the Rams-Saints game, which has even spawned lawsuits by perturbed New Orleans fans, the league unofficially announced Friday that Robey-Coleman has been fined almost $27,000 for the helmet-to-helmet hit on the uncalled play at large. No word yet on whether Cassidy, who just so happens to represent the Saints' home state, is planning to offer his response to the Senate.
Depending on how you look at this, of course, it's either an indication of how things are running in the government or some kind of divine punishment for Saints fans who just want to move on -- or both.
