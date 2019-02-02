LOOK: Usain Bolt ties NFL combine record in 40-yard dash at 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta

NFL hopefuls spend countless hours preparing for the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine each year, hoping to impress pro scouts and maybe, just maybe, clock a time under 4.3 seconds to make history.

If you're Usain Bolt, however, all you have to do is show up.

Casually competing in the event at the 2019 Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta on Saturday, the former Olympic sprinter took off in sneakers and sweatpants and proceeded to tie the NFL record with a 4.22-second run. The time was unofficial, as nearby reporters noted, but the takeaway was clear: Retired or not, Bolt can still run with the best of them.

Just saw Usain Bolt tie the fastest NFL 40 yard dash with 4.22 #SBLIII



Wasn’t wearing running spikes either pic.twitter.com/Fv8fK2S9ZR — simon crosse (@simoncrosse) February 2, 2019

The world’s fastest man @usainbolt just (unofficially) tied John Ross’ fastest 40 time of 4.22 at the #SuperBowlExperience in jogging pants and Pumas.



Still impressive. pic.twitter.com/xYS9Pw3JGL — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) February 2, 2019

The NFL record for fastest 40-yard dash belongs to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross, who also ran it in 4.22 seconds ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft. Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson had the previous record with a 4.24-second dash, while Dri Archer (4.26), Jerome Mathis (4.26) and Marquise Goodwin (4.27) aren't far behind.

Bolt is a nine-time Olympic gold medalist and the world record-holder in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter runs. He's also an 11-time IAAF World Championships winner. The Jamaican star was most recently seen on the soccer field, where he had a short-lived career with an Australian A-League club. Just over a week ago, he confirmed he was done with professional football, saying he's "moving into different businesses" beyond sports.