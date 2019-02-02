LOOK: Usain Bolt ties NFL combine record in 40-yard dash at 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta
And the retired Olympic sprinter did it in sneakers and sweatpants
NFL hopefuls spend countless hours preparing for the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine each year, hoping to impress pro scouts and maybe, just maybe, clock a time under 4.3 seconds to make history.
If you're Usain Bolt, however, all you have to do is show up.
Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
Casually competing in the event at the 2019 Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta on Saturday, the former Olympic sprinter took off in sneakers and sweatpants and proceeded to tie the NFL record with a 4.22-second run. The time was unofficial, as nearby reporters noted, but the takeaway was clear: Retired or not, Bolt can still run with the best of them.
The NFL record for fastest 40-yard dash belongs to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross, who also ran it in 4.22 seconds ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft. Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson had the previous record with a 4.24-second dash, while Dri Archer (4.26), Jerome Mathis (4.26) and Marquise Goodwin (4.27) aren't far behind.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
Bolt is a nine-time Olympic gold medalist and the world record-holder in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter runs. He's also an 11-time IAAF World Championships winner. The Jamaican star was most recently seen on the soccer field, where he had a short-lived career with an Australian A-League club. Just over a week ago, he confirmed he was done with professional football, saying he's "moving into different businesses" beyond sports.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The 10 best Super Bowl anthems ever
Oh say can you sing?
-
2019 Super Bowl teams' starters, rosters
Here's who New England and Los Angeles will be starting in Super Bowl LIII this Sunday
-
Rams to wear throwbacks in Super Bowl
In Super Bowl LIII, party like it's 1999!
-
Top five CBS Super Bowls of all-time
You'll have to watch to find out if Rams vs. Patriots enters the pantheon of all-time great...
-
Patriots-Rams set for Super Bowl rematch
Playing their opponent from 17 years ago, the Pats are in the Super Bowl for the ninth time...
-
All of Brady's Super Bowl appearances
Brady's made a lot of trips to the Super Bowl for the Pats dynasty; here's a rundown of every...