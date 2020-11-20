The Minnesota Vikings felt like they won the lottery when they were able to select Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. Of the talented class of wide receivers in the first round, Jefferson has been the best of the bunch thus far -- matching a Vikings rookie record held by Randy Moss (who has the greatest rookie season in franchise history).

The Vikings getting Jefferson at No. 22 was a surprise, especially since the Philadelphia Eagles took Jalen Reagor the pick before Jefferson at No. 21 overall. Reagor hasn't been a bad player in his rookie season with the Eagles, but injuries have set him back while Jefferson continues to emerge as one of the best wide receivers in the game.

The Vikings front office was elated when the Eagles took Reagor at No. 21 overall, leaving the door wide open for Minnesota to enter and select Jefferson. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman have a huge smile on their face once Jefferson is available, immediately rushing to call him and make their selection.

Jefferson has been outstanding in his rookie season for the Vikings. Entering Week 11, Jefferson sits seventh in the league in receiving yards (762) -- tying Moss for most 100-yard receiving games by a Vikings rookie (four). Jefferson is fourth in the NFL among qualified receivers averaging 18.1 yards per catch and is tied for second in the league in 20+ yard receptions with 14. His 762 receiving yards are the eighth-most for a rookie through a player's first 10 games in NFL history -- and Jefferson has played just nine games.

Reagor has played just four games in his career, but he's been effective for the Eagles. He has 12 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per catch. Not the production Jefferson has amassed in his career, but that's not the fault of Reagor. If Jefferson continues to be significantly better than Reagor, the blame should be placed on the Eagles front office.

Reagor was asked about Jefferson's productive rookie season earlier this week and gave a professional answer. No matter what Jefferson does, the Eagles rookie will certainly establish himself in this league.

"It's not for me to watch another man's success and be like, 'Oh, I wish I was (this).' I mean, it is what it is," Reagor said earlier in the week. "He hasn't had any injuries. I have. I can't watch another man's journey. I just have to be ready to conquer mine when the time comes."