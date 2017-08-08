LOOK: Vikings rookie signs 'Packers suck' on football at training camp
There is no love lost between Vikings fans and Packers fans. That rivalry extends to fans courtesy of the players, who aren't particularly fond of each other. It is a hatred developed after many years of playing football.
But sometimes even the newest members of the organizations can grasp it quickly. Take tight end Bucky Hodges, drafted in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Virginia Tech, who clearly has already developed a strong disdain for the Packers organization.
At training camp recently, Hodges signed a football for a fan and above his name included a note that the "Packers suck."
It's a strong move by Hodges because it is the sort of things fans will appreciate. On the other hand, Hodges was a sixth-round pick. He is hardly guaranteed playing time, much less a roster spot (Kyle Rudolph has the starting gig on lockdown).
So it's possible that something could happen whereby he needs to find another team, which would be awkward because he already eliminated one potential employer.
And it's weird -- Hodges has no connection to the Packers/Vikings outside of being drafted. He's from Virginia Beach, went to Virginia Tech and just got drafted by the Vikings. Respect the school spirit, though.
If Hodges ends up getting run behind Rudolph, and it's totally possible he could, then maybe he'll just develop into a Vikings folk hero.
