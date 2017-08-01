LOOK: Von Miller is not the Broncos’ secret punt return weapon

There are very few people in the NFL that are better at their job than Von Miller is at his.

Miller's job is to get to the quarterback as quickly as possible, and boy is he ever capable. He has racked up 73.5 sacks in six seasons, more than every player in the league save for J.J. Watt. That proficiency has led Miller to Pro Bowl berths and All-Pro designations in five out of his six seasons (the only year he didn't make it was when he missed seven games due to injury and suspension).

In 2017, Miller wants to add new responsibilities on top of his quarterback haranguing. He wants to return punts. He was spotted by the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala working on his punt return skills at training camp last week, and then again on Monday.

Von, you returning punts now?

"I hope so. The more you can do, you know?" pic.twitter.com/YK10nNDfCP — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2017

Von Miller still angling to be used on returns. pic.twitter.com/7bILqJSzwA — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 31, 2017

Denver ranked 15th in the NFL in yards per punt return last season, and primary return man Jordan Norwood is still on the team. Miller is also far too important to the Broncos defense for him to be risked in the return game, so it seems extraordinarily unlikely that Miller ever gets the chance to do this in a game. Nevertheless, special teams coach Brock Olivo seems to be humoring him for now.

Olivo on Von Miller angling to return punts: "He is. Unfortunately he's kind of on the map so he won't be a secret weapon for us." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 31, 2017

If No. 58 ever lined up deep awaiting a punt, something tells me the opposing special teams unit would've taken notice anyway.