LOOK: Von Miller is not the Broncos’ secret punt return weapon
The Broncos' coaches have been letting Miller practice his punt return skills at training camp
There are very few people in the NFL that are better at their job than Von Miller is at his.
Miller's job is to get to the quarterback as quickly as possible, and boy is he ever capable. He has racked up 73.5 sacks in six seasons, more than every player in the league save for J.J. Watt. That proficiency has led Miller to Pro Bowl berths and All-Pro designations in five out of his six seasons (the only year he didn't make it was when he missed seven games due to injury and suspension).
In 2017, Miller wants to add new responsibilities on top of his quarterback haranguing. He wants to return punts. He was spotted by the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala working on his punt return skills at training camp last week, and then again on Monday.
Denver ranked 15th in the NFL in yards per punt return last season, and primary return man Jordan Norwood is still on the team. Miller is also far too important to the Broncos defense for him to be risked in the return game, so it seems extraordinarily unlikely that Miller ever gets the chance to do this in a game. Nevertheless, special teams coach Brock Olivo seems to be humoring him for now.
If No. 58 ever lined up deep awaiting a punt, something tells me the opposing special teams unit would've taken notice anyway.
