The entire quarterback room of the Denver Broncos was ruled ineligible for the team's upcoming Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. All three of the roster's quarterbacks -- Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles -- were ruled ineligible after being deemed high risk following close contact with quarterback Jeff Driskel who was placed on the reserve/COVID list due to a positive test on Thursday.

Understandably, this utterly unprecedented news caused a bit of a storm for on social media, but the most notable posts came from the Broncos players themselves, who took to their social media accounts to express their responses in a variety of ways.

There were, of course, the earnest responses of concern from players who believe their team was being treated to a double-standard compared to others that have had their games postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Then there were jokes of players offering to play quarterback themselves. Of course, it's worth mentioning that practice squad receiver, and former college quarterback, Kendall Hinton is likely to get the start under center.

Others weren't quick to offer themselves as options, but provided other suggestions such as former quarterback Peyton Manning, Saints backup Jameis Winston and even fictional characters.