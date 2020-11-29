The entire quarterback room of the Denver Broncos was ruled ineligible for the team's upcoming Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. All three of the roster's quarterbacks -- Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles -- were ruled ineligible after being deemed high risk following close contact with quarterback Jeff Driskel who was placed on the reserve/COVID list due to a positive test on Thursday.
Understandably, this utterly unprecedented news caused a bit of a storm for on social media, but the most notable posts came from the Broncos players themselves, who took to their social media accounts to express their responses in a variety of ways.
There were, of course, the earnest responses of concern from players who believe their team was being treated to a double-standard compared to others that have had their games postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Did we use all our game delays when the pats had their Covid issues?— Michael Purcell (@m_purcell64) November 29, 2020
At this point I don’t think you can deny there is a clear double standard for game postponements..— Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) November 29, 2020
I’m not one to complain, but @NFL y’all can’t possibly send us into a game without a QB. The most important position to a offense. We don’t even got a back up....— Noah Fant (@nrfant) November 29, 2020
Sadly, stuff like this doesn’t even surprise me anymore man! @NFL @NFLPA https://t.co/alfLbZVZG7— Joe Jones (@FamilyMan_Joe43) November 29, 2020
NFL really gonna do us like that doe— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 28, 2020
Then there were jokes of players offering to play quarterback themselves. Of course, it's worth mentioning that practice squad receiver, and former college quarterback, Kendall Hinton is likely to get the start under center.
Been waiting my whole life for this moment! “Von ELWAY”. Ima passing QB don’t need to run much! Ankle is good for QB pic.twitter.com/Kc3ww0fOkp— Von Miller (@VonMiller) November 28, 2020
Guess ima have to get my Lamar Jackson on— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 28, 2020
😂😂 boy hell nah https://t.co/2RMsd7zQGu— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) November 28, 2020
Others weren't quick to offer themselves as options, but provided other suggestions such as former quarterback Peyton Manning, Saints backup Jameis Winston and even fictional characters.
Aye I wonder if they will let us borrow Winston for a day 😂😂— Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) November 29, 2020
Aye somebody call Falco from Replacements 😂😂 gonna have to sneak that boy in game 😂😂😂— Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) November 29, 2020
Anybody know if Peyton Manning is busy tomorrow? Laughing but serious 🙃😳— Noah Fant (@nrfant) November 29, 2020