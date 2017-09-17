LOOK: What NFL players do when they have to go to the bathroom during a game
In case you were wondering ... Eagles corner Dexter McDougle takes care of No. 1 on the slideline
Dexter McDougle is a member of a strong Eagles defense that was gave Alex Smith and the Chiefs' offense a ton of problems Sunday. But McDougle himself encountered another problem during the game: He needed to use the bathroom.
If you were ever wondering how players deal with this problem during a game, the answer isn't that they wet themselves -- unless you're former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder and former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth. The answer is they get members of the team's staff to hold up towels around them while they do their business.
On Sunday, McDougle gave a live demo. Why McDougle didn't use the new medical tent on the sideline is beyond me. Maybe it was occupied. Instead, he settled for minimal privacy:
When you've gotta go, you've gotta go.
