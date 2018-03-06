LOOK: 'Wheel of Fortune' confirms that the Eagles actually won the Super Bowl

The game show is here to remind you that the impossible became possible

Sometimes TV game shows seem just a little too good to be true -- extravagant prizes, star-studded contestants and clutch victories.

It's fitting, then, that Philadelphia Eagles fans got their latest reminder that their team actually won a Super Bowl on none other than a TV game show.

That's right. Monday night's "Wheel of Fortune" paid respect to the Super Bowl LII winners by incorporating them into a word puzzle -- "Philadelphia Eagles Are Super Bowl Champions."

Now, without a shadow of a doubt, Philadelphia can rest easy knowing it was not dreaming on Feb. 4.

