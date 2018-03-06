LOOK: 'Wheel of Fortune' confirms that the Eagles actually won the Super Bowl

Sometimes TV game shows seem just a little too good to be true -- extravagant prizes, star-studded contestants and clutch victories.

It's fitting, then, that Philadelphia Eagles fans got their latest reminder that their team actually won a Super Bowl on none other than a TV game show.

That's right. Monday night's "Wheel of Fortune" paid respect to the Super Bowl LII winners by incorporating them into a word puzzle -- "Philadelphia Eagles Are Super Bowl Champions."

It didn’t truly feel real until this moment. pic.twitter.com/9huaJFoDdW — Dan McQuade (@dhm) March 6, 2018

Now, without a shadow of a doubt, Philadelphia can rest easy knowing it was not dreaming on Feb. 4.