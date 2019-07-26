LOOK: Zion Williamson meets with Drew Brees at New Orleans Saints training camp
The stars are colliding in Louisiana
Drew Brees said this summer he was passing the torch to Zion Williamson in New Orleans, and on Friday, he had a chance to remind him.
The Saints were busy at training camp heading into the weekend when Williamson, the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft and the driving hope of the rebuilt Pelicans, paid a visit to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie. While there, the towering hardwood superstar had an in-person encounter with the current face of New Orleans sports, with Brees jogging to the sideline for a handshake with Zion.
Not only did the exchange confirm that Brees is, in fact, kind of short and that Zion is, in fact, rather large, but it also reiterated the fact that the longtime Saints quarterback has the utmost respect for the city's beloved No. 1 pick -- one of the most consistently hyped prospects to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003 and Anthony Davis in 2012.
Before officially arriving in New Orleans, Williamson posted a draft-night picture on Instagram that featured a framed Brees jersey in his hotel room. It turns out the jersey was autographed and gifted by Brees himself, complete with his signature note: "To Zion: Passing the torch to you! Who dat!"
Williamson's fellow 2019 Pelicans first-rounder, Jaxson Hayes, was also in attendance at Saints camp and got a handshake from Brees.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rodgers feels good about new offense
Rodgers broke down his first days in the new offense and predicted 'it's going to be fun'
-
AB makes dramatic entrance to camp
AB knows how to make an entrance
-
Rivers on Gordon: We're deep at RB
The Chargers quarterback didn't do Gordon any favors during a recent interview
-
Rams extend McVay, Snead through 2023
The Rams have won 75 percent of their regular-season games under McVay and just appeared in...
-
Giants' Coleman tears ACL, out for 2019
New York's depth chart at wide receiver is a huge concern ahead of the 2019 campaign
-
Inside Jaguars camp: Turning the page
Everything you need to know about the Jaguars as they look to recapture the magic of 2017