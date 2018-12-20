Looking back at Josh Gordon's troubled career and what his absence means for the Patriots

Josh Gordon surprised the NFL world on Thursday with the abrupt announcement that he is stepping away from the NFL again to focus on personal health. The receiver has been with the Patriots for 11 games now, and in that span he's caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Since his announcement, there have been reports that another indefinite suspension could be looming for the wide receiver, who has battled substance abuse issues in the past. He's been pointedly trying to handle that this season, but the reports suggest that he's run into some obstacles.

When the Patriots traded for Gordon, there was always inherent risk -- The Patriot Way isn't for everyone, after all. However, Gordon's play on the field, if anything exceeded expectations. His absence will hurt a Patriots offense that was already struggling a bit in its receiving corps, and could pose problems for Julian Edelman.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and guest host Brady Quinn discuss Gordon stepping away and the reports regarding why. They talk about how a locker room can be a positive influence for players, before discussing what this means for the Pats moving forward.

