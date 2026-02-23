Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman, 31, announced Monday on Instagram that he is retiring.

"This game has given me so much — lessons, lifelong friendships, and memories my family will carry forever," Bozeman wrote as part of his caption. "I've poured everything I had into this journey, and I walk away grateful and proud.

"Thank you to every teammate, coach, and fan I was blessed to cross paths with along the way. Thank you to my amazing family who supported me every step of this journey, to my three amazing kids — Brody, Bailey, and Boone — who made every sacrifice worth it, and especially to my unbelievable wife, my ride or die from the very beginning. I couldn't have done any of this without you!"

A sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 out of Alabama, Bozeman spent his first four years in Baltimore before joining the Carolina Panthers for 2022 and 2023. He joined the Chargers ahead of the 2024 season on a two-year deal and was set to become a free agent this offseason. Bozeman started in 33 of the Chargers' 34 regular-season games over the past two years but struggled in 2025, finishing last in Pro Football Focus' center grades.

Chargers set to overhaul offensive line

With Bozeman retiring, left guard Zion Johnson hitting free agency and right guard Mekhi Becton coming off a disappointing first season in Los Angeles, the Chargers are in line to make major moves among their offensive line, which was among the NFL's worst in 2025.

Chargers OL who played at least 500 snaps in 2025 PFF position rank OT Jamaree Salyer T-55th out of 70 OT Trey Pipkins 67th out of 70 OT Bobby Hart 68th out of 70 OT Austin Deculus 70th out of 70 OG Zion Johnson 47th out of 66 OG Trevor Penning 56th out of 66 OG Mekhi Becton 65th out of 66 C Bradley Bozeman 34th out of 34

The Chargers finished 31st in pass blocking and 32nd in run blocking in Pro Football Focus' grades.

Justin Herbert still hasn't won a playoff game. How much is his fault, and how can the Chargers change that? Zachary Pereles

With new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel arriving and tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater returning from injury, the interior of the offensive line will be a particular focus. Los Angeles has over $78 million in effective cap space, per Over The Cap. Only the Tennessee Titans have more. The Chargers also have the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft.

Justin Herbert took 54 sacks -- one shy of the league lead -- and was pressured on an NFL-high 42.8% of his dropbacks in 2025.