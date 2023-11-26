Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Baltimore 8-3, Los Angeles 4-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Ravens have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Ravens know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past five contests -- so hopefully the Chargers like a good challenge.

Last Thursday, the Ravens strolled past the Bengals with points to spare, taking the game 34-20.

Lamar Jackson looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens also got help from Odell Beckham Jr. who showed off his sure hands for 116 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, it looks like Los Angeles got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Packers by a score of 23-20. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Los Angeles was the slight favorite coming in.

Despite the defeat, the Chargers got a solid performance out of Justin Herbert, who threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Keenan Allen was another key contributor, picking up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for Los Angeles, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-6.

Odds

Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Baltimore has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Los Angeles.