Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Dallas 3-2, Los Angeles 2-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers do have the home-field advantage, but the Cowboys are expected to win by two points.

After soaring to 38 points the game before, Dallas faltered in their matchup on Sunday. There's no need to mince words: the Cowboys lost to the 49ers, and the Cowboys lost bad. The score wound up at 42-10. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Dallas in their matchups with San Francisco: they've now lost three in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Cowboys couldn't find the end zone and finished the game with only a touchdown. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the 49ers scored six.

Meanwhile, the Chargers earned a 24-17 win over the Raiders two Sundays ago. Los Angeles' offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.

It was another big night for Justin Herbert, who threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground.

The Chargers' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB seven times. Leading the way was Khalil Mack and his six sacks.

Los Angeles' win bumped their season record to 2-2 while Dallas' loss dropped theirs to 3-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Cowboys don't have any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 26.8 points per game. However, it's not like the Chargers struggle in that department as they've been even better at 27.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Dallas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.