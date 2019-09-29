Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins pick: How to watch, stream AFC matchup on CBS, CBS All Access
Everything you need to know as the Chargers try to get back to .500 vs. the winless Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the NFL and their immediate outlook isn't getting any brighter despite all the draft picks and cap space they have in store for 2020. The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off two tough losses to the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, but play three winless teams over the next three weeks.
Here's why the Chargers are poised to get back to .500 in this AFC contest against the Dolphins, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Chargers entered the season as a dark horse candidate for the AFC title, but frustrating losses to the Lions and Texans have them in a 1-2 hole. Philip Rivers has been solid through three games (66.4%, 944 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT, 98.5 rating), but has been sacked 10 times. The Chargers have gotten excellent production from Austin Ekeler (160 yards, 4.2 YPC; 19 catches, 208 yards, 10.9 YPC) and Justin Jackson (7.9 YPC) at running back, but the offense became one-dimensional when it was held to 73 rushing yards last week. Keenan Allen leads the NFL in catches and yards, and should give the 27th-ranked Dolphins pass defense (291.3 YPG) fits.
There isn't much to say about the Dolphins other than they are the worst team in the NFL. The Dolphins are historically bad after three games: last in points (5.3), 31st in yards (222.3), last in points allowed (44.3), last in yards allowed (499.3). The offense wasn't any better with Josh Rosen as the starter, as he completed 46.1% of his passes for 200 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in his first start with the Dolphins. Rosen doesn't have much to work with as Miami averages just 45 rushing yards per game and doesn't have a rushing touchdown.
Prediction
The Dolphins have been outscored 136-16 through the first three games of the year, playing three teams with a combined 8-1 record. Hard to expect anything to change in Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, as Rivers will test that secondary throughout the afternoon. Allen and fellow wide receiver Mike Williams should have a field day as Los Angeles will look to get Ekeler and the running game going early. The Dolphins just need to see Rosen make progress, which would be a win in a lost season.
Pick: Chargers 34, Dolphins 10
Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions on this game and the rest of Week 4, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.
