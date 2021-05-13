Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season. The NFC West, in particular, promises plenty of intrigue this year, with the 49ers adding Trey Lance at quarterback, the Cardinals entering a critical year under Kliff Kingsbury and the Seahawks looking to lean on Russell Wilson once again. The Rams, meanwhile, might have the biggest spotlight of them all after going all in on Matthew Stafford under center. Here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Rams schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 vs. Bears Sept. 12 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 at Colts Sept. 19 1 p.m. FOX 3 vs. Buccaneers Sept. 26 4:25 p.m. FOX 4 vs. Cardinals Oct. 3 4:05 p.m. FOX 5 at Seahawks Oct. 7 8:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon 6 at Giants Oct. 17 1 p.m. FOX 7 vs. Lions Oct. 24 4:05 p.m. FOX 8 at Texans Oct. 31 1 p.m. FOX 9 vs. Titans Nov. 7 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 at 49ers Nov. 15 8:15 p.m. ESPN 11 Bye Week 12 at Packers Nov. 28 4:25 p.m. FOX 13 vs. Jaguars Dec. 5 4:25 p.m. CBS 14 at Cardinals Dec. 13 8:15 p.m. ESPN 15 vs. Seahawks Dec. 19 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 at Vikings Dec. 26 1 p.m. FOX 17 at Ravens Jan. 2 4:25 p.m. FOX 18 vs. 49ers Jan. 9 4:25 p.m. FOX

Rams key games

Week 18 vs. 49ers: Like San Francisco, the Rams also have a recent Super Bowl appearance and new QB on their resume. These two could go head to head for the division crown. It'll be key for L.A. to take care of business at home.

Like San Francisco, the Rams also have a recent Super Bowl appearance and new QB on their resume. These two could go head to head for the division crown. It'll be key for L.A. to take care of business at home. Week 17 at Ravens: This one's out of the conference, so it may not make or break L.A.'s NFC playoff chances. But it sure feels like a big test, with Lamar Jackson and Co. boasting a playoff-caliber attack at home.

This one's out of the conference, so it may not make or break L.A.'s NFC playoff chances. But it sure feels like a big test, with Lamar Jackson and Co. boasting a playoff-caliber attack at home. Week 12 at Packers: Is Aaron Rodgers playing for Green Bay here? If so, this could make for an NFC playoff preview.

Rams toughest matchup

Week: 3 | Date: Sept. 26 | Time: 4:25 p.m.

Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The last time Los Angeles faced Tom Brady in a huge game, things did not go the Rams' way. This time around, things will look a lot different, with Brady in Tampa Bay defending a title and Matthew Stafford now captaining Sean McVay's offense. Going up against Brady will be tough, but so will matching up with Todd Bowles' stingy defense.

Rams projected win total

2021 record prediction: 10-7

L.A. doesn't have a cakewalk outside of the division, with matchups against the Buccaneers, Colts, Ravens, Titans and Vikings among slip-up opportunities. But if the Rams can at least split with most of their NFC West rivalries this year, there are enough should-be victories (e.g. Jaguars, Lions, Texans) to propel them into the wild-card picture. Matthew Stafford could turn in a good, not great, performance this year, and chances are the talent around him will elevate the whole package to playoff material.