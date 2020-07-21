Watch Now: NFL Latest: NFL Offers To NFLPA To Play 0 Preseason Games ( 3:13 )

The Los Angeles Rams announced that season tickets will be deferred until the 2021 season. The news came in a letter to owners of Stadium Seat Licenses in SoFi Stadium, which explained that the new Los Angeles stadium would be "at limited or no capacity in 2020."

What's particularly notable in the letter is the team's anticipation that the NFL will cancel preseason games, which is something that the NFL has agreed to with the NFLPA as part of negotiations to get the season started on time.

Season ticket holders can either opt-out of the 2020 season, or stay on. Those who opt-out will not face any long-term consequences for doing so, per the team site. Those who stay on will be given first shot at purchasing tickets for any games in the 2020 season where fans are allowed to attend. Should the stadium be opened up for fans, there will be certain guidelines in effect (mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, etc.).

For those choosing to opt-out, they can either keep the money they've spent on their season ticket account for 2021, or they can ask for a refund. The Giants announced they would be doing a similar policy as the Rams with ticket holders having the option to defer their seats for next year.

The NFL announced earlier this year that there would be a league-wide policy for ticket refunds.