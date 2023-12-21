Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: New Orleans 7-7, Los Angeles 7-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Rams and the Saints are an even 3-3 against one another since November of 2016, but likely not for long. The Los Angeles Rams will be home for the holidays to greet the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Rams were able to grind out a solid win over the Commanders, taking the game 28-20. The over/under was set at 48.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Rams got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Matthew Stafford out in front who threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75.8% of his passes. Kyren Williams was another key contributor, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was not the first on the board on Sunday, but they got there more often. The stars were shining brightly for them in a 24-6 victory over the Giants. The victory made it back-to-back wins for New Orleans.

Derek Carr looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 218 yards and three touchdowns while completing 82.1% of his passes. That's the first time this season that he passed for three or more passing touchdowns.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Giants to a paltry 193 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Saints' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out seven times before it was all said and done. The heavy lifting was done by Bryan Bresee and Tanoh Kpassagnon who racked up five sacks between them.

Los Angeles pushed their record up to 7-7 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 27.0 points per game. As for New Orleans, the win got them back to even at 7-7.

Going forward, the Rams are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Los Angeles came up short against New Orleans in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 27-20. Thankfully for the Rams, Andy Dalton (who threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns while completing 84% of his passes) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles and New Orleans both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.