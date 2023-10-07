Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: Philadelphia 4-0, Los Angeles 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

What to Know

The Rams will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They took their matchup against the Colts 29-23.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Rams to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kyren Williams, who rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Williams also notched 25 carries for the first time this season. Another player making a difference was Matthew Stafford, who threw for 319 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is still undefeated this season after their match against Washington on Sunday, but Washington came as close as anyone has to beating them. The Eagles had just enough and edged the Commanders out 34-31. The overall outcome was as expected, but Washington made it much more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The Eagles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of A.J. Brown, who picked up 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Jalen Hurts, who threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Brown's biggest highlight was a 60-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Eagles also relied on the talents of Jake Elliott, who kicked two long-distance field goals. The longest was a 47-yard boot in overtime, which proved pivotal in the final score.

The Eagles' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Nicholas Morrow and his three sacks.

The win got the Rams back to even at 2-2. The victory for the Eagles kept them at an undefeated 4-0.

We should be in store for an exciting game Sunday as both both teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Rams haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 392.8 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Eagles struggle in that department as they've been averaging 392 per game.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Los Angeles.