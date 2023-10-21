Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: Pittsburgh 3-2, Los Angeles 3-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

What to Know

The Steelers are 2-0 against the Rams since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Steelers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3-point favorite the Rams.

Pittsburgh was not the first on the board two weeks ago, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 17-10 victory over the Ravens. The win was just what Pittsburgh needed coming off of a 30-6 defeat in their prior contest.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Steelers to victory, but perhaps none more so than George Pickens, who picked up 130 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was T.J. Watt and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Rams strolled past the Cardinals with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 26-9.

The Rams' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kyren Williams, who rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.9 yards per carry. Cooper Kupp was another key contributor, picking up 148 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed 14 in total. All those points came courtesy of Brett Maher: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another two kicking extra points.

Their wins bumped Pittsburgh to 3-2 and Los Angeles to 3-3.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the match is expected to be close, with the Rams going off as just a 3-point favorite. Bettors picking the Steelers against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won both of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last 8 years.