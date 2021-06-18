Fantasy football leagues can get pretty intense. Anyone who has been in one knows this. Sometimes, ahead of the season, leagues decide on a punishment for the person who finishes in last place. That can be holding a sign on a busy road that says they lost, or having to wear a jersey of the team they hate most. You get the point.
But some leagues get very creative.
One league decided the loser would have to spend 24 hours at Waffle House, with every waffle they eat while there taking off one hour from the times. Clarion Ledger reporter Lee Sanderlin came in last in that league and found himself in the restaurant, with a daunting task ahead of him. Of course, he tweeted through it all.
I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT— Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021
Here's a look at his roster that put him in last place:
I found my roster from like week 8 or whatever. Just not good. Also, I am definitely puking soon pic.twitter.com/L7l2xFmUF9— Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021
This was truly a journey. If you think this task is even somewhat easy, think again. For anyone who hasn't had them, the waffles at Waffle House are rather filling, so consuming a lot in one sitting is borderline impossible.
It's not only a daunting task, but sitting there alone could get boring, so Sanderlin brought magazines, books and loaded up podcasts to listen to.
He said the staff doubted that he would actually be there all day, but he was committed to the game. Four waffles in less than two hours and he was tweeting that he would like to be launched into the sun.
Four waffles down. Been here for 1.5 hours, so that means I have 18.5 to go. I am already in immense discomfort. Please, somebody, launch me into the sun pic.twitter.com/LyyZObcmQ3— Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021
After he completed the punishment, he said he was never eating waffles again and added "horrible and I recommend no one ever do this."
The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again. That’s 9 waffles and 15 hours in this restaurant. S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don’t worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this. pic.twitter.com/PDGsuHYINf— Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021
It's easy for Sanderlin to avoid this next year. He'll just have to make sure to draft a little smarter.