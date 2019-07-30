Louisiana judge orders Roger Goodell, referees to be questioned under oath about NFC title game no-call

Louisiana State Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard of New Orleans has ordered NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January's NFC title game between the Saints and Los Angeles Rams to be deposed regarding the infamous missed pass interference call that arguably swung the game in favor of the Rams.

Yeah. That was pass interference. pic.twitter.com/niV9z2rnJi — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 20, 2019

No flag on this play... pic.twitter.com/q5yDHqm0yQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 20, 2019

Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed the suit alleging fraud was committed by the officials, said that he and the league will agree on a date for the depositions to take place, barring any appeal from the league, according to the Associated Press.

Judge Sheppard had already previously ruled that LeMon's lawsuit could proceed where others had failed. Other suits were brought in or removed to federal court, but LeMon's has continued in state court. Per the Associated Press, LeMon has designed the suit to stay in state court by keeping the requested damages low ($75,000); he also stated Monday that he intends to donate any proceeds from the suit to former Saints star Steve Gleason's charity.

LeMon also received favorable rulings from Judge Sheppard that will allow him to request documents from and question NFL officials. The suit is scheduling to have its next hearing in late August, with depositions currently set to be scheduled in September. Reached for comment by the Associated Press, an NFL spokesman declined to speak on the matter.

Just in case you thought this controversy was over now that we're headed into an all new season, well, think again.