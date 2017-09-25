Louisiana lawmaker uses Saints' anthem protest to threaten to rescind state funds

The Saints were one of several teams across the NFL to have players that sat down or took a knee during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Panthers. Cameron Jordan, Mark Ingram, Sheldon Rankins, Adrian Peterson and Kenny Vaccaro, among others, remained seated on the Saints' bench. The repercussions came in on Monday, with Louisiana House Representative Kenny Havard seizing the opportunity to threaten to redirect state funds away from the Saints.

"Disrespecting our national anthem and flag in the name of social injustice is the highest form of hypocrisy," Havard said in a statement on Monday, per Julia O'Donoghue of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. "I believe in the right to protest, but not at a taxpayer-subsidized sporting event. Do it on your own time. There are plenty of disabled children, elderly and veterans in this state that would appreciate the money," he continued.

Louisiana paid the Saints $85 million to renovate the Superdome in the most recent rebuild. The Saints are also considering renovations in the near future. The Saints don't pay rent on the Superdome or Smoothie King Arena. Tom Benson owns both the Saints and Pelicans. and keeps all of the revenue from his teams.

Not all of Havard's colleagues agree with his judgement, however, with fellow Louisiana Rep. Edward Ted James posting an Instagram photo after Havard's comments condemning the statements.

Y'all worried about Trump, I'm worried about my colleagues who believe as he believes. I can't wait to get my hands on this damn bill!!!!! Not surprised we will have the discussion. DAMN, I wish we were in session now. 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 A post shared by Edward "Ted" James (@edwardtedjames) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

One prominent Saints player wasn't keen on the protest either. Although he didn't agree with Donald Trump's statements and acknowledged social injustices, quarterback Drew Brees said after the game that he didn't appreciate the gesture.

"... As [inequality] pertains to the national anthem," Brees said, "I will always feel that if you are an American, that the national anthem is the opportunity for us all to stand up together, to be unified and to show respect for our country. To show respect for what it stands for - the birth of our nation. There will always be issues with our country, there will always be things that we're battling and we should always strive to make those things better."

He continued along this train of thought, emphasizing the importance of unity.

"If the protest becomes we're going to sit down or kneel or not show respect to the flag of the United States of America and everything it symbolizes and everything it stands for, everything our country has stood for to get to this point, I do not agree with that," Brees said. "I feel like that is a unifying thing." Brees also said that his teammates didn't talk to him about their protest, and he'd like to have an open dialogue with them.

Sean Payton, meanwhile, was a bit more blunt in his opinions on the current political situation: "I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office," he said of Trump.