The Buccaneers and right tackle Luke Goedeke agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension Tuesday in yet another testament to Tampa Bay's ability to develop offensive linemen. The deal reportedly includes $50 million guaranteed, and at $22.5 million per year, it is the third-richest contract for a right tackle currently, behind Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles and Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times had the initial report on the extension, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo had financial details.

The Buccaneers selected Goedeke in the second round (57th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan. After missing time as a rookie with a foot injury, he started all 17 games in 2023. He started 13 games in 2024, missing Weeks 2-5 with a concussion.

Along the way, Goedeke has improved significantly. After earning a 43.7 Pro Football Focus grade as a rookie, Goedeke jumped to 72.5 in 2023 and 73.7 in 2024. Last year's mark was tied for 30th out of 67 tackles who played at least 500 snaps.

Goedeke and left tackle Tristan Wirfs provided bookends for one of the NFL's best units last year. The Buccaneers ranked second in pass blocking and 10th in run blocking, per PFF's grades. Baker Mayfield faced just a 24.1% pressure rate, third-lowest in the NFL behind Cooper Rush and Tua Tagovailoa.

Four of the Buccaneers' projected five primary starting offensive linemen are players they drafted. Wirfs, who signed a five-year, $140.6 million contract last offseason and has become one of the best tackles in the league, was Tampa Bay's first-round pick in 2020. Tampa Bay also drafted center Graham Barton in the first round last year and right guard Cody Mauch in the second round in 2023.