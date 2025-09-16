After missing most of the week with a foot injury in Week 1, Luke Goedeke indeed was able to play for the Buccaneers on their Monday Night Football clash against the Texans.

He didn't last long.

Tampa Bay's starting right tackle exited the game on the team's second offensive drive and was quickly ruled out with a foot injury.

It was hard to see exactly how Goedeke sustained the injury, but after a pass blocking rep against Danielle Hunter, he motioned to the sideline, came out of the game and went back to the locker room in short order. Charlie Heck came in as Goedeke's replacement.

The Buccaneers signed Goedeke to a four-year, $90 million extension just before the season began. A 2022 second-round pick out of Central Michigan, Goedeke missed significant time his rookie year with a foot injury before starting all 17 games in 2023. He missed time with a concussion last year but has shown marked on-field improvement every year.

The Buccaneers ranked second in pass blocking and 10th in run blocking last year, per PFF's grades. Baker Mayfield faced just a 24.1% pressure rate, third-lowest in the NFL behind Cooper Rush and Tua Tagovailoa.

Goedeke's absence not only against the Texans but going forward is a tough blow for a Tampa Bay team that is already without star left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee). Wirfs could return soon after offseason surgery.