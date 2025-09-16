After missing most of the season opener due to a foot injury, Luke Goedeke was able to play for the Buccaneers in their Week 2 "Monday Night Football" clash against the Texans. However, Goedeke ended up exiting the game on the team's second offensive drive and was quickly ruled out with a foot injury.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Goedeke avoided suffering a major injury but could potentially miss multiple weeks. The report suggests the Bucs offensive tackle reaggravated the foot injury that he has been battling to begin the regular season.

It was hard to see exactly how Goedeke sustained the injury, but after a pass blocking rep against Danielle Hunter, he motioned to the sideline, came out of the game and went back to the locker room in short order. Charlie Heck came in as Goedeke's replacement.

The Buccaneers signed Goedeke to a four-year, $90 million extension just before the season began. A 2022 second-round pick out of Central Michigan, Goedeke missed significant time his rookie year with a foot injury before starting all 17 games in 2023. He missed time with a concussion last year but has shown marked on-field improvement every year.

The Buccaneers ranked second in pass blocking and 10th in run blocking last year, per PFF's grades. Baker Mayfield faced just a 24.1% pressure rate, third-lowest in the NFL behind Cooper Rush and Tua Tagovailoa.

Goedeke's absence going forward is a tough blow for a Tampa Bay team that is already without star left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee). Wirfs could return soon after undergoing offseason surgery.