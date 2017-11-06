Luke Kuechly says a hex on Julio Jones must have caused his dropped TD

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. He picks up short gains, chunk yardage and he's a master of beating defenders in the air on deep balls down the field. He makes the easy plays and the difficult ones, and he's seemingly always open. On Sunday against the Panthers, Jones got himself so open, and had such an easy play to make, that he actually screwed it up for once.

Julio Jones got the Sunday Scaries pic.twitter.com/LKXYq7P95A — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

Ya hate to see it pic.twitter.com/7Od9aGVnyX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

How rare was this for Julio? Well...

Julio Jones dropped what would have been a 39-yard touchdown on 4th-and-7, the first time he's dropped a pass in the end zone since 2012. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 5, 2017

So look, the only logical conclusion here is that something was going on that made Julio drop the pass. What was it? Luke Kuechly has the most logical explanation.

"I think the fans had a little impact on that. They put some juju on him or something," Kuechly said, apparently while laughing, per NFL.com. "He's a great player, and that doesn't happen a lot. So maybe the fans put a hex on him, cast a spell."

He's not the only one looking to the supernatural for an explanation. "The football Gods were on our side with that one," Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said. "You definitely need the football guys on your side sometimes, and they were on that catch -- err, incompletion."

As for Jones himself, sometimes the simplest explanation is the one that makes the most sense. "I just missed it ... there's no excuses."