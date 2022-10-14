The New England Patriots appear to be getting closer to having their starting quarterback back on the field. Mac Jones, who sat out in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury, has been participating in practices on a limited basis this week.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked on Friday about Jones' status, and noted the quarterback was getting healthier.

"Mac is making good improvement," Belichick said. "We'll see where he is today. He did a lot more this Thursday than last Thursday ... We'll see."

Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe started in Jones' place last week against Detroit, and would presumably do so again this Sunday against the Browns if Jones was not able to go. Backup Brian Hoyer started in Week 4 against the Packers, but left the game with a concussion and was replaced by Zappe. Hoyer was placed on injured reserve.

Zappe has completed 27 of 36 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception so far, keeping the Patriots close against the Packers and helping them to a win against the Lions.

New England will also presumably be without running back Damien Harris this weekend, as he suffered a hamstring injury against Detroit. It looks like it will be the Rhamondre Stevenson show in the backfield, based on his complete takeover last week and Belichick's comments talking him up during press conferences. If Jones can make it back for Sunday's game against Cleveland, that would surely help the offense operate at a higher level.