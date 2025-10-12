Mac Jones will start for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite not practicing all week and being listed as questionable due to knee and oblique injuries, according to CBS Sports lead sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. Despite those injuries, Jones was expected to start today in continued relief of Brock Purdy, who continues to work his way back from turf toe. Adrian Martinez will continue to serve as Jones' backup. Martinez has never taken an NFL snap.

Jones is averaging a league-high 301.7 yards passing per game with six touchdowns passes to just one interception. He has not won four games as a starter in a single season since 2022. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was close to drafting Jones in the first round in 2021 before the 49ers ultimately picked Trey Lance.

Now in a perhaps long-overdue partnership, Jones threw for 279 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a Week 2 win over the Saints. Purdy returned for Week 3 but aggravated his injury, and Jones led a game-winning drive in a 16-15 Week 4 win over the Cardinals.

But Week 5 in an NFC West battle against the Rams was his best performance -- and maybe his best performance as a pro. He threw for 342 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, all while battling clear discomfort. He was slow to get up several times and received treatment on the sideline throughout the game.